Da Silva, Stanford pull away from Cougars for 75-60 win

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and Stanford pulled away for a 75-60 win over Washington State on Saturday.

The game was tied with six minutes to go on Andrej Jakimovski's career-best fifth 3-pointer for WSU but Da Silva scored 10 of Stanford's final 17 points while the Cougars missed their final six shots and turned the ball over three times.