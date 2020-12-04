https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/DRAKE-87-NEBRASKA-OMAHA-66-15774898.php
DRAKE 87, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pile
|28
|5-8
|7-8
|4-9
|1
|2
|17
|Tut
|19
|4-8
|3-3
|2-6
|0
|1
|11
|Akinwole
|26
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Smith
|29
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|3
|Thornhill
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Booth
|21
|0-9
|5-6
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Roe
|21
|1-5
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Hughes
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Robinson
|11
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Luedtke
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Evans
|6
|0-2
|1-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Ruffin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|20-29
|12-33
|10
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .345, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Akinwole 4-7, Robinson 1-2, Roe 1-2, Thornhill 0-1, Smith 0-3, Booth 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pile 2, Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Tut 3, Akinwole 2, Hughes 2, Smith 2, Booth, Evans, Robinson, Roe).
Steals: 10 (Tut 3, Akinwole 2, Booth 2, Pile, Robinson, Thornhill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|19
|5-6
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|10
|Hemphill
|23
|4-5
|4-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|12
|Murphy
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|5
|Penn
|24
|4-7
|2-4
|1-4
|10
|2
|10
|Wilkins
|23
|7-8
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|19
|Sturtz
|21
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|10
|Ferguson
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|4
|Jackson
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Yesufu
|12
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|9
|Djamgouz
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Barrett
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Burns
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kwiecinski
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Gholson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Samake
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-64
|9-13
|8-39
|17
|23
|87
Percentages: FG .547, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Wilkins 4-4, Jackson 2-5, Murphy 1-2, Yesufu 1-2, Djamgouz 0-1, Penn 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brodie).
Turnovers: 14 (Djamgouz 3, Murphy 2, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, Brodie, Burns, Ferguson, Hemphill, Yesufu).
Steals: 5 (Sturtz 2, Ferguson, Jackson, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska-Omaha
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Drake
|40
|47
|—
|87
.
View Comments