FG FT Reb
SALEM INTERNATIONAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dobrijevic 31 2-6 0-0 1-5 0 3 5
Tanner 37 5-13 1-2 3-6 3 0 16
Forbes 40 6-21 0-1 1-6 6 4 14
Hale 38 9-19 5-5 1-7 4 0 28
Smith 35 3-10 1-1 4-6 1 1 8
Brantley 14 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
Kapek 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-72 7-9 10-33 15 11 76

Percentages: FG .375, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Hale 5-10, Tanner 5-11, Forbes 2-10, Brantley 1-1, Dobrijevic 1-3, Smith 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brantley).

Turnovers: 10 (Forbes 4, Hale 2, Smith 2, Brantley, Tanner).

Steals: 13 (Tanner 4, Hale 3, Brantley 2, Forbes 2, Dobrijevic, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 18-18 9 0 49

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Salem International 31 45 76
Delaware 44 35 49

.