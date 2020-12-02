FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Skipper-Brown 0 2-5 0-0 1-6 2 1 4
Dixon 0 3-7 2-5 4-6 0 4 8
Farquhar 0 0-3 1-2 1-3 2 0 1
Smith 0 5-6 0-0 0-2 1 2 13
Jo.Wallace 0 3-14 0-0 1-2 4 0 6
Totals 200 26-61 5-9 12-32 12 16 63

Percentages: FG .426, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Smith 3-3, Jo.Wallace 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Farquhar).

Turnovers: 14 (Farquhar 2, Jo.Wallace 2, Skipper-Brown).

Steals: 7 (Dixon, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DAYTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Johnson 0 5-6 1-2 2-7 4 2 14
Tshimanga 0 3-7 4-4 1-8 0 3 10
Chatman 0 4-9 1-3 1-2 4 1 9
Crutcher 0 4-9 3-5 0-5 6 1 13
Watson 0 6-11 2-2 0-6 1 0 16
Totals 200 24-47 11-16 5-29 16 11 66

Percentages: FG .511, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (C.Johnson 3-3, Crutcher 2-4, Watson 2-6, Chatman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Johnson, Tshimanga).

Turnovers: 15 (Chatman 4, Crutcher 4, C.Johnson 2, Watson 2, Tshimanga).

Steals: 7 (Chatman 4, Crutcher, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Illinois 33 30 63
Dayton 38 28 66

