Czechs near quarterfinals despite loss; US advances

Despite losing, the Czech Republic could still reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup if the United States beats Brazil later Monday.

The Czechs lost to Greece 84-77. Greece (3-2) needed to win the game in Shenzhen, China, by 12 points or more and then wait and hope that the United States (4-0) defeated Brazil (3-1).

The early result guarantees the Americans of a place in the quarterfinals no matter what they do against Brazil. A Brazil victory would put it in ahead of the Czechs to wrap up the quarterfinal field.

Argentina, Serbia, Spain, Poland, France and Australia had already advanced to the last eight.

Greece led by 12 points early in the final quarter but could not hold the edge over the Czechs (3-2).

Nick Calathes scored 27 points to lead Greece, with 16 more coming from Kostas Sloukas and 12 points and nine rebounds from NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jaromir Nohacik scored 25 to lead the Czech Republic, while Patrik Auda and Tomas Satoransky added 13 each.

LITHUANIA 74, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 55

Both Group L teams were already eliminated from reaching the quarterfinals. Lithuania (3-2) was led by Jonas Valanciunas and Lukas Lekavicius, each with 19 points. Valanciunas also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rigoberto Mendoza scored 14 points to lead the Dominican Republic (2-3).

LATER MONDAY

France (4-0) vs. Australia (4-0); United States (4-0) vs. Brazil (3-1)

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

Montenegro (1-4) 80, Japan (0-5) 65; Jordan (1-4) 79, Senegal (0-5) 77; Turkey (2-2) vs. New Zealand (2-2); Germany (2-2), Canada (2-2)

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Argentina (5-0) vs. Serbia (4-1); Spain (5-0) vs. Poland (4-1)

