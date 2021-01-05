Curry scores 30 after career night, Warriors beat Kings JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 1:27 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 137-106 on Monday.
Curry had 23 points at halftime on 7-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers — nine fewer than his total at the break the night before but impressive nonetheless on a winning back-to-back. He finished with five 3s.