Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102 March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 1:08 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a triumphant return from a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone to score 32 points with six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 116-102 on Monday night.
Draymond Green contributed 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds as all five Golden State starters scored in double digits to keep the team from a season-worst fifth straight defeat.