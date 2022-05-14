Curry, Thompson send Warriors into Western Conference finals JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer May 14, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 1:15 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a 3-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots next to Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks to pass the ball in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles around Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) reachers for the ball against Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones, left, and Kyle Anderson during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket near Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a 3-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6 on Friday night.
Curry found his shooting touch late and made two straight baskets late in the third for a 78-77 lead entering the final 12 minutes. Draymond Green contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Kevon Looney grabbed 22 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth with a pair of timely 3s.
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY