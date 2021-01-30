Cunningham returns to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 6:31 p.m.
1 of6 Arkansas guard Jalen Tate (11) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone, rear, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) shoots in front of Arkansas forward Justin Smith, rear, guard Moses Moody (5) and teammate Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) is fouled by Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, second from right, is defended by Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0), guard Jalen Tate, third from right, and Desi Sills, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) goes to the basket as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, left, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, center and Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket and clinching free throws, to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday.
The game featured the first collegiate meeting for two of the nation's top freshmen in Cunningham (17.9 points per game) and Arkansas' Moses Moody (16.5), who were high school teammates. Cunningham was in his first game action since Jan. 12. Since then, OSU postponed two games because of COVID-19 protocols and Cunningham sat out two more after that.