Cubs' Davis 2 HRs in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors

DENVER (AP) — Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Cincinnati's José Barrero, Colorado's Michael Toglia and the Mets' Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 Sunday in the Futures Game of top young talent.

Davis, promoted to Double-A on June 1, sent a fourth-inning fastball from Minnesota’s Josh Winder to the trees beyond the center field wall, then hit a slider from Baltimore's Marcos Diplan to left in the sixth, combining with Alvarez for consecutive home runs.

Davis was selected MVP.

Coors Field is known for offense and will be showcased during Monday night's Home Run Derby and Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

Top pitchers on display included Tampa Bay's Shane Baz, a 22-year-old right-hander expected to start for the U.S. at Olympics. He struck out two in a perfect second inning, throwing a fastball at up to 98.5 mph.

Matthew Liberatore, a 21-year-old St. Louis left-hander blocked from the Olympics by the Cardinals after pitching twice in qualifying, opened with a perfect first for the National.

Prospects were mostly slowed last year by the cancellation of minor league seasons due to the pandemic.

Barrero played 24 games for the Reds last year as José Garcia and changed his name in May to honor his mother, who died of COVID. He hit a solo homer in the first on a fastball from Texas' Cole Winn.

Topia got big cheers from the Rockies' crowd when he made it 3-0 in the third on a sinker from the Rangers' Cole Ragans.

Nolan Gorman added an RBI double against Boston's Bryan Bello and San Diego's Luis Campusano boosted the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The AL had one hit until the last inning of the seven-inning game, when Boston's Jeter Downs hit a two-run double and Toronto's Austin Martin followed with an RBI single.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports