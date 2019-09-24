https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Cross-country-indoor-track-teams-receive-gift-14463973.php
Ridgefield cross country, indoor track teams receive gift
Photo: Bob Luckey / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The Board of Education approved a $4,500 gift from the boys and girls cross country team and indoor track booster club at the board’s Sept. 26 meeting.
The gift will go toward buying a new team records board at Tiger Hollow for track athletes.
“Thank you for the very generous gift,” said board Chair Margaret Stamatis after the gift was unanimously approved.
