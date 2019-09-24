  • The Ridgefield girls cross country and indoor track team will receive a new records board. Photo: Bob Luckey / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Greenwich Time

    The Ridgefield girls cross country and indoor track team will receive a new records board.

    The Ridgefield girls cross country and indoor track team will receive a new records board.

    Photo: Bob Luckey / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Bob Luckey / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Ridgefield girls cross country and indoor track team will receive a new records board.

The Ridgefield girls cross country and indoor track team will receive a new records board.

Photo: Bob Luckey / For Hearst Connecticut Media

The Board of Education approved a $4,500 gift from the boys and girls cross country team and indoor track booster club at the board’s Sept. 26 meeting.

The gift will go toward buying a new team records board at Tiger Hollow for track athletes.

“Thank you for the very generous gift,” said board Chair Margaret Stamatis after the gift was unanimously approved.