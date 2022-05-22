Croatia police open fire during soccer fan clash; 2 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of soccer fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities said. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured.

The violence late Saturday happened when a convoy of buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after the team lost a match to league rival Dinamo Zagreb. The buses stopped and a group of fans turned against officers, police said in a statement.