Coyotes bounce back with 5-3 win over Sharks Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 6:44 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Arizona Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Saturday.
Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.