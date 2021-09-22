Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list in latest setback

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, making it possible the club will be without a key player for the third consecutive game to start the season because of health and safety protocols.

The Cowboys (1-1) said on their website it's uncertain whether Neal would be cleared in time for the home opener Monday night against Philadelphia (1-1). The converted safety started the season opener and has played more than 70% of the snaps in the first two games.