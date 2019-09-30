https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Cowboys-Saints-Stats-14477854.php
Cowboys-Saints Stats
|Dallas
|3
|0
|7
|0—10
|New Orleans
|0
|9
|0
|3—12
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 28, 5:08.
|Second Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 40, 14:55.
NO_FG Lutz 42, 8:42.
NO_FG Lutz 19, :00.
|Third Quarter
Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 7:47.
|Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 26, 13:41.
A_73,086.
___
|Dal
|NO
|First downs
|15
|18
|Total Net Yards
|257
|266
|Rushes-yards
|20-45
|27-117
|Passing
|212
|149
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-23
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-1
|23-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|5-44
|Punts
|4-45.3
|4-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-64
|9-80
|Time of Possession
|23:56
|36:04
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-35, Prescott 1-7, Austin 1-3. New Orleans, Kamara 17-69, Ta.Hill 2-16, Murray 4-14, Harris 1-10, Bridgewater 3-8.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-33-1-223. New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-30-1-193.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 6-30, Cooper 5-48, Witten 4-50, Jarwin 3-49, Cobb 3-41, Austin 1-5. New Orleans, M.Thomas 9-95, J.Hill 3-29, Cook 3-21, Kamara 3-20, Ginn 3-19, Murray 1-6, Line 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
