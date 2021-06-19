Courtney Vandersloot has double-double, Sky tops Sun 91-81 June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 5:21 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7), who led 67-64 after three quarters and pulled away in the final three minutes, sparked by a corner 3-pointer from DeShields that broke open a two-point game. Candace Parker and Vandersloot followed with baskets as the Sky pulled away.