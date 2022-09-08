Correa answers boos with go-ahead HR, Twins top Yanks 4-3 SCOTT ORGERA, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave's grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.