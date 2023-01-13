Cornell 94, Yale 82

Jarvis 4-7 1-1 9, Knowling 4-6 3-4 11, Mahoney 2-5 3-3 8, Mbeng 7-7 5-7 21, Poulakidas 3-10 4-4 12, Gharram 4-6 0-1 9, Kelly 4-5 0-0 8, Molloy 1-2 0-1 2, Feinberg 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-51 16-21 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title