Cornell 91, Colgate 80

Boothby 1-3 3-3 5, Hansen 4-9 1-1 11, Dolan 9-15 3-3 25, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, N.Williams 7-9 0-1 14, Watson 1-4 1-2 4, Ragland 5-6 3-5 16, Manon 3-6 0-0 6, Filien 1-2 0-1 2, Cain 1-1 0-0 3, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-58 11-16 91.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title