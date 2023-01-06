Cornell 88, Penn 69

Spinoso 3-5 0-0 6, Martz 6-11 0-0 13, Dingle 7-17 7-9 21, Monroe 1-2 1-2 3, Slajchert 5-7 4-4 15, Moshkovitz 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Charles 2-2 0-0 6, Laczkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 1-1 1-2 3, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-17 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title