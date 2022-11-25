Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Boothby 4-7 0-0 12, Hansen 3-4 0-0 7, Dolan 4-7 0-2 9, Gray 1-4 2-2 4, N.Williams 4-8 1-2 11, Ragland 2-8 0-0 6, Manon 5-8 2-3 12, Watson 4-7 0-0 10, Filien 1-2 0-0 3, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Noard 1-2 0-0 3, Cain 1-1 0-0 2, Nix 1-1 0-0 2, Tsang Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 5-9 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title