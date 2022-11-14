Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Boothby 1-8 0-1 2, Hansen 8-8 8-10 26, Dolan 7-11 2-4 18, Gray 6-9 2-6 14, N.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 4-5 1-2 10, Manon 3-7 0-0 6, Ragland 2-6 0-0 4, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 13-23 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title