SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro completed 27 of 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdown and Kairee Robinson ran for two TDs to help San Jose State beat Colorado State 28-16 Saturday night.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run to give San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.