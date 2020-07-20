Copa Libertadores to restart in September after 6-month halt

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores will restart on Sept. 15 after being suspended for almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CONMEBOL announced the dates of 16 fixtures on Monday for the third round of the group stage.

The soccer body did not announce dates for the following fixtures. All matches will be in empty stadia across South America.

CONMEBOL halted South American club tournaments in March and initially expected to resume in May. But since then the outbreak in the region has worsened, especially in Brazil, Ecuador and Chile. Others, such as Argentina and Peru, are beginning to surge in cases and deaths.

The first match of the restart will be a Group C clash between Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann and Brazil's Athlético.

Two days later, defending champion Flamengo of Brazil will travel to Ecuador to face Independiente del Valle, last year's winner of the Copa Sudamericana.

Players of Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty, closed door stadium as part of the government's measures to contain transmission of the new coronavirus.

