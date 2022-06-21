Cooper's go-ahead double in 8th lifts Marlins past Rox 9-8 June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 11:33 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Miami Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia, right, is met at the plate by Jorge Soler after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, left, drops his bat after hitting a RBI-double to score Nick Fortes during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. The Marlins won 9-8. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Miami Marlins' Nick Fortes hits a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. The Marlins won 9-8. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Miami Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner sits in the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. The Marlins scored five runs in the fourth inning. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) watches after hitting a RBI-double to score C.J. Cron during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven (6) moves a way from the close pitch thrown by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven (6) moves away from the close pitch thrown by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a double hit by Ryan McMahon during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Colorado Rockies pitching coach Darryl Scott, center, talks with starting pitcher Ryan Feltner during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Tuesday night for just their third win in nine games.
Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.