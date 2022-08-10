Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

A.Thomas 5-7 1-1 11, Bonner 4-6 1-1 10, J.Jones 8-12 2-2 21, Hiedeman 5-8 1-1 13, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, B.Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Holmes 2-5 0-0 5, Carrington 4-9 0-0 8, Clouden 0-2 2-2 2, Sims 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 38-75 13-13 97.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended