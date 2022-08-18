Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

Gray 7-11 2-6 17, Thornton 0-2 1-1 1, McCowan 2-6 3-6 7, Burton 1-4 0-0 2, Mabrey 5-13 0-0 11, Harrison 3-5 1-1 7, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 3-8 2-3 10, Dickey 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 26-63 11-19 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title