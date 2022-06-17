Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

G.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 7-15 2-2 19, Magbegor 5-8 2-4 12, Bird 5-11 0-0 14, Loyd 3-10 0-0 8, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 2-3 0-2 5, January 2-4 0-0 5, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 4-8 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended