Conforto's homer in 9th leads Mets past Phillies AARON BRACY, Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 9:41 p.m.
1 of15 New York Mets closing pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is congratulated by catcher James McCann (33) after their team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) runs past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Mets' Michael Conforto waves as he rounds third base after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Mets' Dominic Smith, left, is out at second as Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius, right, throws to first on a double play during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Philadelphia' Zack Wheeler follows through on an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.