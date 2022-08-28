Skip to main content
Sports

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

STEPHEN WHYNOAP Sports Writer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.
1of8Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

More for you

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Written By
STEPHEN WHYNO