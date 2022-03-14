Column: Sports to deliver at a time they're needed the most

Once again, hope springs eternal, at least on the ballfields in Arizona and Florida. Soon, there will be spring training games and then a season that even the collective greed of Major League Baseball owners and players couldn’t derail.
Just how much the labor dispute turns off fans is anyone’s guess. Baseball has been losing followers for other reasons for some time now, so delaying Opening Day for a few days may turn out to be a mere blip. And while the game may be deeply flawed, the outpouring of disgust about the lockout was an indication there’s a core of passionate followers.