Columbus Blue Jackets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 50 15 23 38 -13 23 2 0 0 124 .121 F 13 Cam Atkinson 50 14 17 31 -15 4 1 4 2 139 .101 F 96 Jack Roslovic 42 10 20 30 -11 14 3 0 1 64 .156 D 3 Seth Jones 50 5 19 24 -18 26 2 0 1 128 .039 F 16 Max Domi 48 7 14 21 -17 69 2 0 1 84 .083 D 8 Zach Werenski 35 7 13 20 -9 13 0 0 1 79 .089 F 29 Patrik Laine 40 10 8 18 -26 21 4 0 0 75 .133 F 38 Boone Jenner 41 8 9 17 -9 6 1 1 0 79 .101 F 71 Nick Foligno 42 7 9 16 -3 28 1 0 0 73 .096 F 42 Alexandre Texier 46 4 11 15 -11 20 0 0 0 71 .056 F 50 Eric Robinson 50 7 7 14 4 4 0 0 2 63 .111 D 15 Michael Del Zotto 47 4 7 11 3 6 0 0 0 70 .057 F 25 Mikhail Grigorenko 26 3 7 10 -3 6 0 0 0 26 .115 F 11 Kevin Stenlund 30 5 5 10 -3 6 0 0 1 42 .119 D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 49 2 7 9 -14 10 0 0 1 43 .047 F 29 Riley Nash 37 2 5 7 -1 4 0 0 1 40 .050 D 58 David Savard 40 1 5 6 -19 24 0 0 1 48 .021 D 46 Dean Kukan 31 1 4 5 -2 6 0 0 0 27 .037 D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 13 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 26 Zac Dalpe 11 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 21 .095 F 19 Liam Foudy 18 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 32 .000 D 4 Scott Harrington 10 1 2 3 -3 6 0 0 0 7 .143 D 2 Andrew Peeke 9 0 3 3 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 52 Emil Bemstrom 15 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 0 Mikko Koivu 7 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .333 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 7 .143 F 24 Nathan Gerbe 3 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 13 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 17 .000 F 23 Stefan Matteau 15 1 0 1 -4 9 0 0 0 12 .083 F 88 Kole Sherwood 6 0 1 1 -2 7 0 0 0 7 .000 D 7 Gavin Bayreuther 4 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 7 .000 F 21 Josh Dunne 6 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 49 Ryan MacInnis 11 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 7 .000 TEAM TOTALS 50 119 209 328 -197 369 16 5 13 1441 .083 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 167 285 452 186 337 25 2 32 1598 .105 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 70 Joonas Korpisalo 33 1747 3.3 9 13 7 0 96 904 0.894 0 1 2 90 Elvis Merzlikins 24 1244 2.94 6 12 3 1 61 681 0.91 0 1 0 35 Veini Vehvilainen 1 10 5.45 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.75 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 50 3042 3.16 15 25 10 1 158 1589 .895 119 209 369 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3042 2.3 35 11 4 4 115 1437 .917 167 285 337 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...