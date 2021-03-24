Columbus Blue Jackets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 33 11 16 27 -2 23 2 0 0 78 .141 F 13 Cam Atkinson 33 11 10 21 -3 4 0 4 2 98 .112 F 96 Jack Roslovic 26 5 15 20 -3 6 2 0 1 42 .119 D 3 Seth Jones 33 4 13 17 -9 24 1 0 1 75 .053 F 38 Boone Jenner 33 8 7 15 -5 2 1 1 0 60 .133 F 29 Patrik Laine 23 7 6 13 -10 11 4 0 0 49 .143 D 8 Zach Werenski 26 3 10 13 -5 11 0 0 1 60 .050 F 16 Max Domi 33 5 7 12 -11 37 1 0 0 59 .085 F 71 Nick Foligno 33 5 7 12 -1 22 1 0 0 57 .088 F 50 Eric Robinson 33 4 5 9 3 2 0 0 2 44 .091 F 11 Kevin Stenlund 22 5 4 9 -2 6 0 0 1 33 .152 F 42 Alexandre Texier 30 4 5 9 -3 8 0 0 0 41 .098 D 15 Michael Del Zotto 32 2 5 7 8 4 0 0 0 52 .038 F 25 Mikhail Grigorenko 18 2 5 7 -1 2 0 0 0 17 .118 D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 32 1 5 6 0 4 0 0 1 26 .038 F 20 Riley Nash 32 2 4 6 1 4 0 0 1 33 .061 D 58 David Savard 32 0 5 5 -12 22 0 0 0 36 .000 D 46 Dean Kukan 21 1 3 4 1 4 0 0 0 15 .067 D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 10 1 2 3 -3 4 0 0 0 8 .125 F 19 Liam Foudy 12 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 25 .000 D 4 Scott Harrington 6 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 3 .333 F 52 Emil Bemstrom 15 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 0 Mikko Koivu 7 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .333 D 2 Andrew Peeke 6 0 2 2 -3 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 7 .143 F 24 Nathan Gerbe 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 49 Ryan MacInnis 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 23 Stefan Matteau 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 33 84 146 230 -61 222 12 5 11 947 .089 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 103 177 280 54 230 20 2 17 1029 .100 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 70 Joonas Korpisalo 24 1350 2.98 8 10 5 0 67 670 0.9 0 1 0 90 Elvis Merzlikins 12 639 2.91 5 3 2 1 31 351 0.912 0 0 0 0 Veini Vehvilainen 1 10 5.45 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.75 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 33 2019 3.0 13 13 7 1 99 1025 .900 84 146 222 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 2019 2.48 20 9 4 3 82 945 .911 103 177 230 More for youSportsTop-seeded UConn routs Syracuse, headed to 27th straight...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman guard Nika Muhl out for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour