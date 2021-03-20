Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 0 0 2 1 — 3 Carolina 0 1 1 0 — 2 Columbus won shootout 2-1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 9 (Pesce, Fast), 14:29. Third Period_2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 11 (Stenlund), 0:39. 3, Carolina, Foegele 6 (Martinook, Hamilton), 15:47. 4, Columbus, Jones 4 (Laine, Roslovic), 19:31. Overtime_None. Shootout_Columbus 2 (Atkinson NG, Domi NG, Laine G, Bjorkstrand G), Carolina 1 (Hamilton G, Necas NG, Svechnikov NG, Niederreiter NG). Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-10-10-1_31. Carolina 10-11-13-3_37. Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2. Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 5-3-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Carolina, Reimer 12-4-1 (31-29). A_2,924 (18,680). T_2:39. More for youSportsUConn men fall to Maryland in first-round NCAA tournament...By David BorgesSportsThe first dance for most of UConn's rosterBy Doug Bonjour Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Vaughan Rody.