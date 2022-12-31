Columbia 62, Yale 60

Jarvis 3-6 1-3 8, Kelly 3-5 0-1 6, Mahoney 5-13 5-5 17, Mbeng 1-7 2-4 4, Poulakidas 4-11 0-0 9, Knowling 7-14 2-5 16, Feinberg 0-1 0-0 0, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-18 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title