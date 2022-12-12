Columbia 57, Lafayette 45

Bedri 1-5 0-0 2, Odunowo 3-4 0-0 6, B.Thompson 4-8 3-4 13, Brown 3-14 4-4 11, De La Rosa 1-1 3-4 6, Noland 2-6 1-1 5, McLean 3-8 0-1 7, Tavroff 3-4 0-0 6, Stankard 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 12-16 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title