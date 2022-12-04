Columbia 106, Sarah Lawrence 65

Murray 4-6 2-3 10, Grey 1-2 0-0 3, Torres 5-11 0-0 13, Burman 5-11 1-2 11, Kelly 3-6 0-0 9, DiFabio 3-8 0-0 9, Dougherty 2-4 0-0 4, Kairouz 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-3 0-0 3, Hickman 0-2 0-2 0, Gelb 0-0 0-0 0, Meyers 1-3 0-0 3, Fathi 0-0 0-0 0, Capellan 0-1 0-0 0, Egan 0-0 0-0 0, Joyce 0-2 0-0 0, Yagiz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 3-7 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title