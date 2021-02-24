Colton scores in NHL debut, Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-0 ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 7:50 p.m.
1 of9 Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) gets robbed by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) on a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) celebrates after scoring past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after the team defeated the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) passes the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes center Cedric Paquette (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.
Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.
Written By
ERIK ERLENDSSON