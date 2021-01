BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 14 points with eight assists and Evan Battey scored 13 with 12 rebounds and Colorado won its fourth straight game beating Stanford 77-64 on Saturday.

Colorado used a 14-0 run in the final 3:43 of the first half for a 40-26 lead at intermission. Buffaloes freshman Tristan da Silva, the younger brother of Stanford's Oscar da Silva, buried his first career 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the half.