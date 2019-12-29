Colorado doubles up to down Iona 99-54

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Dueling double-doubles powered Colorado past Iona 99-54 on Sunday.

The Buffaloes used McKinley Wright’s 13 points and 10 assists along with Evan Battey’s 12 points and 12 rebounds as they cruised for the wire-to-wire win.

Behind a 45-12 run sandwiched around the halftime break, the Buffaloes (11-2) stepped on the gas and blew away the Gales (2-5). The second half started strong for Colorado, nabbing 11 of the first 12 rebounds of the period and starting on a 15-of-20 shooting tear from the field.

Battey was dominant in that stretch, scoring all of his dozen during the run. But the Buffs were also buoyed by blistering shooting from outside, nailing a season-high 17 triples coming from eight different players. D’Shawn Schwartz knocked four threes down and had a game-high 14 points.

Seven Buffaloes ended in double figures for the first time since 2013.

The Gales had a brief run in the second half and were led by EJ Crawford’s 14 points, nine of which came in the second half. Iona's leading-scorer Tajuan Agee was held to just nine points.

BIG PICTURE

The Buffaloes have won four straight and finished non-conference play 11-2. Just outside the rankings, Colorado’s only losses came to Quadrant 1 opponents at Kansas and against Northern Iowa.

Coming off of last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance the Gales have started slow and have lost three straight games. Next weekend they’ll travel to Monmouth for a rematch of the 2019 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Title game.

UP NEXT

Iona begins conference play with a MAAC matchup against Saint Peter’s on Friday.

Colorado plays host to No. 6 Oregon on Thursday. The two were picked to finish first and second in the Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll, and the game will open conference play for each side.

