Colorado-Arizona Runs

Rockies second. Sam Hilliard walks. Colton Welker singles to center field. Sam Hilliard to second. Yonathan Daza out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Daulton Varsho to Christian Walker. Colton Welker to second. Sam Hilliard to third. Dom Nunez doubles to right field. Colton Welker scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Ashton Goudeau called out on strikes. Raimel Tapia singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Dom Nunez scores. Fielding error by Henry Ramos. Throwing error by Henry Ramos. Garrett Hampson lines out to second base to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Rockies fifth. Daniel Bard singles to left field. Raimel Tapia flies out to left field to Henry Ramos. Garrett Hampson pops out to second base to Josh VanMeter. Brendan Rodgers triples to right field. Daniel Bard scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Henry Ramos lines out to left center field to Yonathan Daza. Jake McCarthy walks. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to deep right center field to Sam Hilliard. Pavin Smith pinch-hitting for Joe Mantiply. Pavin Smith grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to Colton Welker.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks seventh. Henry Ramos flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging. Geraldo Perdomo doubles. David Peralta pinch-hitting for Taylor Widener. David Peralta walks. Josh Rojas singles to shortstop. David Peralta to second. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Josh VanMeter lines out to shallow right field to Colton Welker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow infield to Colton Welker. Kole Calhoun walks. Christian Walker singles to center field. Kole Calhoun to second. Henry Ramos singles to right field. Christian Walker to third. Kole Calhoun scores. Jake McCarthy grounds out to shallow infield to Tyler Kinley. Henry Ramos to second. Christian Walker scores. Geraldo Perdomo lines out to center field to Yonathan Daza.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 4.

Diamondbacks ninth. Ketel Marte pinch-hitting for J.B. Wendelken. Ketel Marte flies out to right center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh Rojas flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Josh VanMeter homers to right field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.