Colorado 8, Oakland 3

Colorado Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 34 3 8 3 Dahl cf 4 0 1 2 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 Story ss 5 1 1 0 Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 D.Murphy 1b 5 0 1 1 Canha rf 2 0 1 2 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Tapia dh 4 2 2 1 Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 Hilliard lf 5 1 2 2 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 1 1 1 Allen c 4 0 0 0

Colorado 001 220 030 — 8 Oakland 001 010 010 — 3

E_Arenado (1). DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Hilliard (1), Wolters (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1). HR_Hilliard (1). SF_Arenado (1), Tapia (1), Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela, W, 1-0 5 6 2 2 3 3 Kinley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bard, H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 2 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Mengden, L, 0-1 4 5 3 3 2 4 Weems 3 4 2 2 0 3 Trivino 1 3 3 3 1 1 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Bard, Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:58. .