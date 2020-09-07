Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 32 6 9 6 Tapia lf 5 1 3 1 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 2 2 3 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 1 Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 2 2 0 Pollock lf 4 1 3 0 Kemp dh 5 2 2 2 Smith c 4 1 2 1 Fuentes 1b 3 1 1 2 Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 Hampson 2b 4 1 2 1 Beaty dh 4 0 0 0 E.Díaz c 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 a-Ríos ph 0 0 0 0

Colorado 020 021 020 — 7 Los Angeles 110 022 000 — 6

DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Hernández (5). 3B_Hampson (3). HR_Fuentes (1), Kemp (4), Seager 2 (11), Smith (6), Taylor (3). SB_Story 2 (11), Hampson (4), Pollock (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Castellani 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 1 Estévez 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3 Almonte, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Givens, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bard, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 2 1

Los Angeles Urías 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 6 Floro 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Graterol, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kolarek, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ferguson, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 1 2 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Urías.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:43.