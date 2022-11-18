Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75

da Silva 2-5 4-4 9, Lovering 1-1 2-4 4, Clifford 4-8 1-3 11, Gabbidon 3-7 1-2 9, Simpson 11-17 4-4 30, Ruffin 4-6 4-4 14, O'Brien 3-5 1-1 7, Hammond 1-4 2-2 4, Wright 5-6 0-0 15. Totals 34-59 19-24 103.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title