Collins wins 2nd title at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — American Danielle Collins captured her second career title in just a two-week span, holding off No. 4 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-1 after a thrilling second-set tiebreaker Sunday in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic,

Collins, seeded seventh, won her first championship at Palermo on July 25 in Italy. The 27-year-old Collins dropped just two games in her semifinal rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh.