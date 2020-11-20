Collins, Brin lead No. 25 Tulsa to stunning 2 OT win

Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer (12) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zaven Collins returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to give No. 25 Tulsa a 30-24 comeback victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Tulsa (5-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) forced overtime with a 37-yard Hail Mary completion as time expired, with third-stringer Brin Davis connecting with JuanCarlos Santana.

Davis entered with 2:09 left in the third quarter after backup Seth Boomer was carted off the field because of a left leg injury. Starter Zach Smith left with a torso injury late in the first quarter.

Playing its first game as a ranked team since 2008, outgained Tulane 522 yards to 302, but turned the ball over three times. Tulsa trailed 14-0 entering the fourth quarter — the fourth game this season the Golden Hurricane have overcome a 14-point-or-more deficit to win.

Davis, in his first meaningful collegiate action, completed 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 18-yard TD run with 9:17 remaining.

Corey Taylor II, carrying the ball for the first time in four games, gained 132 yards on 19 carries for Tulsa.

Tulane (5-5, 2-5) was coming off a 38-12 victory over then-No. 25 Navy last week, its first win over a ranked opponent in 36 years, and nearly did it again just five days later.

Stephen Huderson ran for 106 yards on 25 carries for the Green Wave, including the contest’s first TD on a 5-yard run with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Larry Brooks had an interception and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave.

TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave entered the game having scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, the first time they’d done that since 1998, but were shut out in the first half and scored a season-low 24 points. Marek Glover missed field goal attempts from 28 (in the first quarter) and 54 yards (in the second), but did connect on one from 39 yards out in the first overtime. Tulane entered the day averaging 404.3 yards per game and gained 277 in regulation and 302 overall.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane’s offense once again sputtered in the first quarter, although at least this time, they didn’t fall behind in the game, entering the second quarter tied 0-0. Tulsa gained just 58 yards of offense in the opening period, continuing its season-long trend of starting slow. The Golden Hurricane have scored just 12 points all season in the first quarter and average just 72 yards in their first quarters, while gaining an average of 119.4 per quarter in the other three.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the dramatic victory, Tulsa, which hadn’t been ranked since it was No. 24 in the final 2010 season poll, should remain in the poll for at least another week and possibly move up a couple of spots.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Conclude their regular season on Nov. 28 at home against Memphis.

Tulsa: At Houston on Nov. 28.