College Football Schedule

Lehigh (0-2) at Lafayette (1-1), 12:30 p.m. Fordham (1-1) at Holy Cross (2-0), ppd. Kennesaw St. (4-0) at Monmouth (NJ) (2-0), 1 p.m. Fordham (1-1) at Bucknell (2-0), 1 p.m. Delaware (3-0) at Delaware St. (2-1), 6 p.m. SOUTH Davidson (4-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 11 a.m. Robert Morris (0-2) at Charleston Southern (0-2), Noon Valparaiso (3-1) at Morehead St. (2-3), Noon Furman (3-3) at The Citadel (1-9), 1 p.m. MVSU (0-2) at Alabama St. (1-2), 3 p.m. Alabama A&M (1-0) at Jackson St. (3-2), 3 p.m. SE Louisiana (3-2) at Nicholls (4-2), 4 p.m. Elon (1-5) at James Madison (4-0), ppd. ETSU (4-1) at Mercer (4-5), 6 p.m. MIDWEST Drake (1-2) at Butler (0-4), Noon Youngstown St. (1-5) at Missouri St. (4-4), 3 p.m. N. Dakota St. (5-1) at N. Iowa (3-3), 5 p.m. SOUTHWEST McNeese St. (3-3) at Sam Houston St. (4-0), 5 p.m. Northwestern St. (0-5) at Incarnate Word (3-1), 8 p.m. Southern U. (3-1) at Prairie View (2-0), ppd. FAR WEST Central Washington University at Montana, 1 p.m. Idaho St. (2-3) at Weber St. (4-0), 3 p.m. Stetson (0-3) at San Diego (3-1), 4 p.m. Idaho (2-2) at E. Washington (4-1), 4:05 p.m. N. Arizona (1-2) at S. Utah (1-4), 8 p.m. ___ Sunday, April 11 EAST Sacred Heart (2-1) at Duquesne (4-0), 2 p.m. SOUTH Jacksonville St. (8-2) at Murray St. (5-1), 3 p.m. SE Missouri (3-4) at Tennessee St. (2-4), 3:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech (2-4) at UT Martin (2-4), 4 p.m. MIDWEST Austin Peay (4-5) at E. Illinois (1-5), ppd. ___