Sports

College Football Schedule

Lehigh (0-2) at Lafayette (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Fordham (1-1) at Holy Cross (2-0), ppd.

Kennesaw St. (4-0) at Monmouth (NJ) (2-0), 1 p.m.

Fordham (1-1) at Bucknell (2-0), 1 p.m.

Delaware (3-0) at Delaware St. (2-1), 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Davidson (4-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), Noon

Robert Morris (0-2) at Charleston Southern (0-2), Noon

Valparaiso (3-1) at Morehead St. (2-3), Noon

Richmond (3-0) at William & Mary (1-2), 1 p.m.

Furman (3-3) at The Citadel (1-9), 1 p.m.

MVSU (0-2) at Alabama St. (1-2), 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M (1-0) at Jackson St. (3-2), 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana (3-2) at Nicholls (4-2), 4 p.m.

Elon (1-5) at James Madison (4-0), ppd.

ETSU (4-1) at Mercer (4-5), 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Drake (1-2) at Butler (0-4), Noon

Youngstown St. (1-5) at Missouri St. (4-4), 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. (5-1) at N. Iowa (3-3), 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. (3-3) at Sam Houston St. (4-0), 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. (0-5) at Incarnate Word (3-1), 8 p.m.

Southern U. (3-1) at Prairie View (2-0), ppd.

FAR WEST

Central Washington University at Montana, 1 p.m.

Idaho St. (2-3) at Weber St. (4-0), 3 p.m.

Stetson (0-3) at San Diego (3-1), 4 p.m.

Idaho (2-2) at E. Washington (4-1), 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona (1-2) at S. Utah (1-4), 8 p.m.

___

Sunday, April 11 EAST

Sacred Heart (2-1) at Duquesne (4-0), 2 p.m.

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. (8-2) at Murray St. (5-1), 3 p.m.

SE Missouri (3-4) at Tennessee St. (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech (2-4) at UT Martin (2-4), 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

Austin Peay (4-5) at E. Illinois (1-5), 2 p.m.

___