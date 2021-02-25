College Football Schedule

Southern U. at Alabama St., 7 p.m. ___ Saturday, Feb. 27 EAST Howard at Delaware St., Noon SOUTH Robert Morris at James Madison (1-0), Noon Wofford (1-0) at Chattanooga (0-1), Noon Shorter University at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m. Incarnate Word at McNeese St. (1-0), 1 p.m. W. Carolina (0-4) at Samford (0-1), 1 p.m. Furman (1-0) at VMI, 1:30 p.m. MVSU at Jackson St. (1-0), 3 p.m. Elon (1-0) at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m. The Citadel (0-4) at Mercer (0-4), 3:30 p.m. Lamar at Nicholls (1-0), 4 p.m. MIDWEST N. Iowa (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-1), Noon South Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m. Missouri St. (0-3) at W. Illinois, 1 p.m. S. Dakota St. (1-0) at North Dakota (1-0), 1 p.m. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSportsUConn men top Georgetown behind R.J. Cole, James BouknightBy David Borges N. Dakota St. (2-0) at S. Illinois (1-1), 1 p.m. SOUTHWEST Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd. Dixie State at Tarleton St. (1-1), 3 p.m. Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, T.X., ppd. SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m. FAR WEST Cal Poly at UC Davis, ppd. S. Utah at N. Arizona, 3 p.m. Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m. E. Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m. ___ Sunday, Feb. 28 SOUTH Tennessee St. at Austin Peay (0-4), 3 p.m. UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m. Tennessee Tech (1-0) at Jacksonville St. (3-1), 4 p.m. MIDWEST SE Missouri (0-1) at E. Illinois, 3 p.m. ___