College Football Schedule

Oklahoma St. (7-3) vs. Miami (8-2) at Orlando, F.L., 5:30 p.m. FAR WEST Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1) at San Antonio, T.X., 9 p.m. ___ Wednesday, Dec. 30 MIDWEST Wake Forest (4-4) vs. Wisconsin (3-3) at Charlotte, N.C., Noon SOUTHWEST Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (8-2) at Arlington, T.X., 8 p.m. ___ Thursday, Dec. 31 EAST West Virginia (5-4) vs. Army (9-2) at Memphis, T.N., 4 p.m. SOUTH Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi St. (3-7) at Fort Worth, T.X., Noon West Virginia (5-4) vs. Tennessee (3-7) at Memphis, T.N., ppd. SOUTHWEST Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4) at Houston, T.X., 8 p.m. FAR WEST Ball St. (6-1) vs. San Jose St. (7-0) at Tucson, A.Z., 2 p.m. ___ Friday, Jan. 1 SOUTH Notre Dame (10-1) vs. Alabama (11-0) at Arlington, T.X., 4 p.m. Ohio St. (6-0) vs. Clemson (10-1) at New Orleans, L.A., 8 p.m. MIDWEST Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0) at Atlanta, G.A., Noon Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2) at Orlando, F.L., 1 p.m. ___ Saturday, Jan. 2 SOUTH NC State (8-3) vs. Kentucky (4-6) at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3) at Miami Gardens, F.L., 8 p.m. MIDWEST Mississippi (4-5) vs. Indiana (6-1) at Tampa, F.L., 12:30 p.m. Oregon (4-2) vs. Iowa St. (8-3) at Glendale, A.Z., 4 p.m. ___